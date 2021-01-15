Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49,268.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $49,268.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00100967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001727 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008041 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,055,884 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

