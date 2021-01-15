QuarkChain Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $36.12 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00428747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04157889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

