Quizam Media Co. (QQ.V) (CVE:QQ) Trading Up 4.2%

Quizam Media Co. (QQ.V) (CVE:QQ)’s share price was up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 98,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 75,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Quizam Media Co. (QQ.V) (CVE:QQ)

Quizam Media Corporation produces media for streaming on the Internet in Canada and Europe. It produces and acquires content for both entertainment and corporate education. The company's entertainment content includes feature films, documentaries, and Web-episodes; and educational content comprises IT, graphic, and soft skill training.

