QunQun (QUN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $273,457.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $1.71 million and $273,457.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

