Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CEO Patrice Louvet Sells 29,023 Shares

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrice Louvet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $111.47 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 540.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

