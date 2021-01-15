RAMP Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. RAMP has a market cap of $29.29 million and $14.48 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 117.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00040535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00114060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251575 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,599.13 or 0.91168568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,868,461 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

