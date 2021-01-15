Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
RMSYF stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.
About Ramsay Health Care
