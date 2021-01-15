Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RMSYF stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

