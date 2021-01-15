Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $455,710.92 and $203,039.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars.

