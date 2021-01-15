Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Achieves $2.24 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $2,765.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00113665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00246278 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins.

The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

