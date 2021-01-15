Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,465.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $31,465.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00111447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00244813 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,894,640,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.