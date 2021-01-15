Ravencoin Price Up 4.2% This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $135.10 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00039295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443354 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,919,715,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.