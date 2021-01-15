Ray A. Sparks Sells 8,430 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

