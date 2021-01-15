Raymond James Boosts Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $25.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ERRPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

OTCMKTS ERRPF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 3,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,560. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

