Raymond James Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. 8,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,359. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

