Raymond James Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $10.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

