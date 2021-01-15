Raymond James Increases Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to $0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $0.15 to $0.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.19.

Shares of TREVF stock remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 30,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

