Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RJF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.73.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,988,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Raymond James by 512.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 537,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

