Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $16.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $14.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Altius Minerals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,284. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

