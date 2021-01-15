Raymond James Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $100.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,410. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

