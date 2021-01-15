Raymond James Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

JBHT stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. 8,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

