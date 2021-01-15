Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.12.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$12.47.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,092,960. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

