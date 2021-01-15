Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $12.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.22. 40,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,688. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

