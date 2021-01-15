Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,723 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.44. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.23.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.