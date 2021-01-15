Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,532 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $77.11.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.