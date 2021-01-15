Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,671 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.