Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $689.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $697.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.