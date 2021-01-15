Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $91.62 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

