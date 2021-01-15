Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 6,408 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.65 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

