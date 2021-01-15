Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 923 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 163,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $262.75 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average is $235.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.