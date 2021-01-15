Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after buying an additional 339,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,691,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

