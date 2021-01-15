Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 247,283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 609.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,808,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after buying an additional 1,553,975 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

