Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,485 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 98,975 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 314,451 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.