Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,802 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.