Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.41.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

