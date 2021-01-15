RChain (REV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $217,024.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $217,024.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RChain

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

