(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on (RDS.A) in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on (RDS.A) from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on (RDS.A) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded (RDS.A) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

Shares of RDS.A traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,569. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. (RDS.A) has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts anticipate that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.