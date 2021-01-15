Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) shares were down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLLMF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

