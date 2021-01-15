Rebased (REB2) Market Capitalization Achieves $189,937.95

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Rebased has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rebased has a total market capitalization of $189,937.95 and approximately $681.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rebased token can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00113851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00247532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

