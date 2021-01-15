Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spartan Delta (DALXF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS: DALXF):

1/14/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $6.25 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.25 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $5.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.