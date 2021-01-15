Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.92 and last traded at $87.92. 3,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

