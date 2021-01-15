Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,591 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

