Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $405.00 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

