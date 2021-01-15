Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 169 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,411.80 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,453.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,360.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,261.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 168.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,346.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

