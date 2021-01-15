Redwood Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,986 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,501% compared to the average daily volume of 249 put options.

RWT stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $988.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 182,949 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 119,617 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

