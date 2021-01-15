Reef Trading Up 33.3% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Reef has a total market cap of $37.78 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00456446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.04073985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013095 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016440 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

