reflect.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $16.41 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 70.9% higher against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $16.41 million and $555,806.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

