Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RHE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,020. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

