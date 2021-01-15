Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.
Shares of RF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.24. 439,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,748,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 49,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
