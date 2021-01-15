Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.24. 439,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,748,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 49,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

