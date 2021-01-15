Regions Financial (RF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

