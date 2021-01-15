Rekor Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,595 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 751% compared to the average volume of 305 call options.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $133,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REKR stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $10.58. 3,303,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $11.65.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

